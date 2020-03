This 37-inch tire can take the explosion of an IED along with a few rounds of rife fire and still haul an armoured Humvee out of a battle at 90kph. Completely airless and supported by a honeycomb-inspired series of hexagons, the tire's structure can distribute weight loads evenly while taunting the enemy that it doesn't even require a hubcap (unlike Michelin's Tweel). The tires are expected to teach the military by 2011 when they're promised to carry comparable costs to current models. [CNET]