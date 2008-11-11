Hexapod Robot Dance-Off Is the Future of Bad Teen Dance Flicks

What you are about to see is real footage of a real event. From the 3rd annual Austrian Hexapod Championships, watch robots dance it off in extreme competition, surprisingly, without a single tongue-in-cheek reference to the dance known as the robot. If one of these entrants looks familiar, that's because he is. The...uhh...one in the hat does a routine to Mambo No. 5 that can be seen in full here. Otherwise, enjoy the freaky dance montage and the nightmares that will surely accompany it. [via MAKE]