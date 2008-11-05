Here Are Some Ideas To Help You Win A 42-Inch LCD With Gizmo-Grow...

Our Gizmo-Grow competition is well under way, but if you're struggling to come up with some ideas to get the Giz name out there, here are a few that we came up with:

*Shave the Giz logo into your head for the next three weeks *Rename a street sign in your capital city "Gizmodo Street" *Project the Gizmodo logo onto a very large and/or iconic building *Burn a Gizmodo logo into your front lawn *Name your newborn child Gizmodo and tell the media *Print the Giz logo on a large poster and take it to a football match... *And many more

Of course, these are a few ideas off the top of my head. You'd be better off modifying them slightly if you wanted to actually win (one of the judging criteria is creativity, after all). And remember not to break any laws in your attempts.

Send entries to [email protected] You can pick up a hi-res copy of the Giz logo and a link to all the terms and conditions on the original post.

[Gizmo-grow]