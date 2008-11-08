Helios Off-Roader is Designed Like a Dinosaur, Minus the Extreme Violence

There just aren't enough vehicles out there with designs inspired by dinosaurs. I mean, come on, dinosaurs! This Helios off-roader rectifies that with a totally badass design that's straight out of the Jurassic era.

It's a solar-powered vehicle, so its covered in solar panels. But when you stop for a breather, the panels fan out, increasing their surface area and helping juice up in the sun when its not in use. It's a smart design and a cool one as well. Cool because it was inspired by dinosaurs. As soon as they start designing minivans with the sleek lines of a T-Rex, minivans will finally be cool. Take notes, car designers. [CarBodyDesign via SlipperyBrick]