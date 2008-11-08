How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Helios Off-Roader is Designed Like a Dinosaur, Minus the Extreme Violence

There just aren't enough vehicles out there with designs inspired by dinosaurs. I mean, come on, dinosaurs! This Helios off-roader rectifies that with a totally badass design that's straight out of the Jurassic era.

It's a solar-powered vehicle, so its covered in solar panels. But when you stop for a breather, the panels fan out, increasing their surface area and helping juice up in the sun when its not in use. It's a smart design and a cool one as well. Cool because it was inspired by dinosaurs. As soon as they start designing minivans with the sleek lines of a T-Rex, minivans will finally be cool. Take notes, car designers. [CarBodyDesign via SlipperyBrick]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles