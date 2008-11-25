Head Refresher Is 234 Points Of Scalp Massaging Crazy

I'm in love with crazy, vaguely acupressure-related gadgets, so this Christmas I might actually drop some cash for the "Head Refresher." Much like the Head Kanzen, this insane-looking device lets you massage your own scalp, allegedly increasing blood circulation throughout your body, while making it look like an inverted sea urchin is trying to swallow your skull.

It has 234 stimulating points, an ergonomic handle, and—if the model is to be believed—the ability to give your head a full rubdown without ever disturbing your hair. Amazing! And it's available for the cheapie price of $US34 off of Japan Trend Shop. [Japan Trend Shop]