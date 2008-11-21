Have a Cow With Creative's Zen Moo Moo-sic Player

Holy cow! Just in time for the upcoming Year of the Ox, Creative has released its Zen Moo line of mp3 players and speakers in China. Based on the Zen Stone, you can get either the Zen Moo or the Zen Moo Plus. Both come with 2GB storage, support for MP3 and WMA, a 20 hour lithium battery and a built-in speaker. The Plus adds a translucent blue OLED display, FM radio reception, MIC voice recording and an alarm clock. Prices weren't available on the site, but I bet it wouldn't be too hard to find if you hoof it to China. [iMP3.com via Epizenter]