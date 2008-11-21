Harsh Reality Behind the Gizmodo/Reader Symbiosis Revealed by Dilbert

It's not often that a simple three-pane comic strip says something meaningful and true about your life, but I think it's safe to say that today's Dilbert strip essentially sums up what this here website and its readers are all about. We post about gadgets, sometimes cool, sometimes not, and you read about them either way. Not because you want to, but because you need to. We understand. We're all in this together, friends. Now just set up a webcam of your cubicle so we have something to distract us from our jobs with. Then, the cycle will be complete. [Dilbert]