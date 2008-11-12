Hard Drive Failure Soundboard Guarantees Debilitating Flashbacks

Data recovery service Datacent has put together an extensive collection of recordings of popular hard drives failing. This might sound pretty boring, but it isn't just bunch of typical of click-click-bzzzzz heartbreakers — a lot of these sounds are downright bizarre. Who knew that Maxtor drives play a song when their spindles fail? Or that failing Hitachi Deskstars wrote every Autechre track, ever? Or that Toshiba laptop drives are actually screeching Helldemons with an acute sense of pain? [Datacent via Slashdot]