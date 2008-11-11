Handmade Scythe Car Looks Like a Toy, is KITT-like Computerised

It may look like one of the wilder fantasy toy cars you used to play with all those years ago, but Scythe is nothing like a toy when you look at its stats. Two steering wheels, twin-supercharged 1,005 horsepower engine, composite body handmade by Galpin Auto Sports, backwards rotating door design and a 3G-connected Shuttle PC inside. This handles realtime traffic and weather monitoring, and is voice activated for some KITT-like chatting car action. There's even a set of flush-mounted external security cameras. OK, so that does make it sound a lot like a toy, but it's a toy for fast-driving grown-up kids. [Jalopnik]