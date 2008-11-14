Ooooh—This is a weird one. Using LDR photocells and an arduino, this handheld sequencer is capable of scanning an image and spitting it back out as a sequence of haunting MIDI notes. If you are as interested as I am in seeing how this would interpret a photocopy of the butt, then by all means follow the link and build one yourself. [Gieskes via Make]
Handheld Sequencer Scans Images and Plays Them Back as MIDI Notes
