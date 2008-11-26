HandBrake DVD Ripper Now Converts Any Video File

HandBrake has always been the go-to app for ripping your DVDs into MPEG video files for playing back on an iPod or archiving on your network, and now in the 0.9.3 release, the multiplatform app will take any video file as an input source, not just DVDs. That means if you have a tricky video file you need to transcode to play on your PMP, game console or anywhere else, HandBrake has got you covered now.

One hitch is that its internal ability to decode DVDs has been removed. But if you have VLC installed (and if you don't, you should), HandBrake will just borrow VLC's DVD decoder and all will proceed as it used to. Download here: [Handbrake via Lifehacker]