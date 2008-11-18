Hand Grip iPhone Charger Builds a Strong, Confident Handshake

Somehow, I don't think the world is ready for a charger that powers up an iPhone when you flex a hand grip. I mean, a firm handshake commands respect, but we are still talking about exercise here. So, I think that a solar powered charging case is probably about as eco-friendly as most of us are willing to get. On the other hand, you could view it like a stress reliever—a means of squeezing away your frustrations. Based on the time displayed on the iPhone in the image, my guess is that the designer also had stress relief in mind with this concept as well. [petitinvention via Ecofriend via Gearfuse]