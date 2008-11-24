Han Solo In Carbonite USB Drive Was Too Good To Last

This USB drive featuring Han Solo frozen in carbonite was so cool (cute? weird?) that it sold out in five days, apparently before we could even write about it. I am a fan of the cartoony style crafted by jasonscreations, likely without the permission of Big George. All I can say is, I hope Jason makes more of 'em. Meanwhile, the action figure of Solo's woman in bounty hunter guise is not part of the deal, but since you can't buy any of it, the point is moot. Jump for a closeup of the drive. [Etsy - Thanks Brandon!]