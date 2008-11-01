Halloween Wii Dogs Make Us Laugh, Shed Single Tear

Despite the humiliated faces of these two dogs dressed as a Nintendo Wii and a Wiimote, this photo has had two effects in me. One, it made me chuckle. Two, it made me scramble all over the house looking for cardboard, white paint, black and blue markers, a dog mask, and fur coat (trust me, all these elements are somewhere in my closets). Sadly, I couldn't find them on time, so I'm going to have to wear again my rubber chicken outfit, which keeps sticking on all the wrong places.

[Thanks Andrew for the photos]