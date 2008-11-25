We know. He certainly looks cute and harmless. But sooner or later, the HAL 9000 (freely printable papercraft version) could get a small, unintentional dent in the side. "I'll just toss him in the shredder for another," you say out of earshot from the harmless little paper computer. Or so you thought... [Mr. Hal 9000 via Botropolis]
HAL 9000 Papercraft Will, At Some Point, Cut You
