Hackmodo: Use a Chicken's Head as a Camera Stabiliser

Don't have an anti-shake camera stabiliser in your camera? Have a chicken handy? Great! Just strap your cam to its head and watch as nature's image stabilisation service does all the work work. According to the video, motion processors use an inertial measurement unit, which senses motion (rate, type and direction) and compensates for it. Chickens have a pretty advanced version. There you go: easy image stabilisation. [Thanks Graham!]