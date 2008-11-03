Guy Builds F-35 Fighter Jet On His Own

Arthur van Poppel took our Guide to Build Your Own F-35 Lightning II Fighter Jet too seriously and actually built the damn thing. Sure, it is a scaled version and it doesn't come with a demonic helmet, but you can actually drive the thing like a car and the level of detail is absolutely amazing.

He even make a second seat on top to drive his kid around and other modifications that Lockheed Martin can't possibly match, like spitting confetti from its engine or the build-in bad soft rock soundtrack. [ muziekkunstenaar via Dark Roasted Blend]