Nyko didn't like seeing fellow third party manufacturer Penguin create a 4x Wiimote charger first, so Nyko fired back with the Charge Station Quad for Wii. Priced at $US50, the Nyko Quad includes four NiMH rechargeable battery packs, four rubber Wii Remote battery covers and, of course, a four-port Wiimote battery charger that's loaded to the brim with LEDs. Shipments start in December, but it doesn't look like Nyko is taking orders just yet. [Nyko]