How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

G-Speak Minority Report Gesture UI Actually Made By Minority Report Designer

Un-frickin-believable: there've been a few pretenders, but it looks like this new G-Speak system is really the Minority Report UI made into science-faction;it's made by one of the guys who actually worked on advising the Minority Report movie. It even has gloves something akin to Tom Cruise's natty controllers from the film, and it lets you do the whole arms waving in the air, drag items between screens, object-oriented interface control.

Though you might not have Tom's trademark piercing stare while you're at it. And if you think, "holy crap, that really is like the film!" then here's the reason: maker Oblong Industrie—who dub G-Speak a "gesture-based interface with recombinant networking and real-world pixels"...wowsers—was partly founded by one of the film's science advisers. There's just one question, really: when can we have one? [Engadget via Gizmowatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles