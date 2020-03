We've seen iPhone/iPod alarm-clock docks before, but something about the simplicity of the Cygnett Grooveneo's design struck me. Could be that massive LED display like the best of 1980's radio-alarms, could be the sleek curved edges. It's got 2.75-inch stereo speakers, iPod dock connector, integrated AM/FM tuner, alarm function and you can even wake to proper 1980's radio alarm buzzer sound. It's touch-controlled, and has a remote, and it's out now for $US90. [TFTS]