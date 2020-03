If you got one of those 8.9-inch Eee PCs and found that the 12GB of included drive space just wasn't enough, don't despair! GreenHouse Japan has released two new SSD modules which sport 35MB/s reading speeds and 15MB/s writing speeds. The modules are specifically made to work with the 901 and 900 lines, and will cost $US143 for a 32GB version and $US292 for the 64GB one. [Greenhouse via Akihabara News]