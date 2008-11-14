The garage, also known as "car hole" in some circles, has traditionally been a somewhat wasted space. Aside from holding vehicles for a few hours of the day, it's often a crap collector, the place for rusty saws and tangled Christmas lights. Electronic House has assembled a list of five garages that have transcended to status quo to home theatre status. This particular theatre was converted from a 3-car garage and features a premium 1080p projector along with 7,000W of surround sound. So while the setup can't haul arse, worry not, it still annoys the hell out of the neighbours. [Electronic House via CrunchGear]
Greasy Garage or Helluva Home Theatre?
