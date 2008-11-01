Google Robots Ordered to Fight Zombies on Halloween

Halloween is a scary day because you never know when some undead miscreant is going to try and harvest your brain. That's why, as Matt Cutts discovered, Google has ordered its robots to disallow any brain-hungry zombies from...well...eating brains. I'm not sure exactly how this zombie spotting and robot deployment works, but now we can search the web with the knowledge our heads will be intact every step of the way.

UPDATE: I've just been informed that Google doesn't have any real robots, and zombies don't actually exist. Apparently, this is some sort of "joke" regarding a robot.txt script, which doles out permissions to other search engines trying to crawl the site. I'm not amused. [Matt Cutts via Webware]