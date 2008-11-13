How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google Launches Ancient Rome In 3D For Google Earth

Sometimes, I wish I was back in high school so I could make the most of the technology advances that have occured over the past ten years. Seriously - if I could have studied Ancient Rome on Google Earth back when I was in year 8, I probably would have loved history, gotten A+ grades on every assignment and been even more of a nerd than I was back then.

I mean, who wouldn't want the freedom to fly through an accurate 3D representation of the buildings and architecture of Rome back in 320AD, including over 6,000 buildings and some with high-detailed interiors? Plus, the Googs have worked with the Rome Reborn project to provide detailed historical information on each monument.

To check it out, head into Google Earth and select the Ancient Rome 3D layer under Gallery. And if you're still in school and happen to get an A+ on your ancient Rome assignment because we told you about this, make sure you remember us come Christmas time...

[Google Earth]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles