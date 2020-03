If you bought the white iPhone because the black was too passé and they didn't have the leopard prints model available, then you can compensate for the lack of bad-enough taste by buying this gold retro handset. It's just like any other retro handset available, but you can connect it to the stereo/microphone jack of the iPhone and it's fake gold. Additionally, you can use it to smack people in your next sweded version of Scarface for just $US50. [Ybuz via New Launches]