Gmail Now With Voice Chat and Video

Google just added voice and video chat capabilities to Gmail, the perennially in beta web mail program. It uses a special web browser plug-in available for PC and Mac, which only requires a camera. Apparently, the separate Google Talk application is not getting yet the video capability and the company is not discussing the subject. For now, you will be able to access it from the web browser, with the capability to tear the video chat into a separate window. According to Google spokesman Jason Freidenfelds, the idea is to make it "quicker and easier to communicate with other people by whatever means is best convenient." Which of course really means "easy to access video sex from any computer". [Reuters]