GM Working On New 'Cadillac One' Limo For Obama

Now that we're going to have a new president, it's time for a new presidential limo—and GM is whipping up quite a doozy for the new Prez-elect. "Cadillac One" will be based off of the GMC Topkick, which you may remember as Ironhide from Transformers. For pretty obvious reasons, details on what exactly makes up the new limo are scarce, but it will most likely include five-inch thick glass (which can stop military assault rifles), mobile phone jammers and blast-proof ceramics. But will it have backseat DVDs for watching Spongebob on? Guess only Malia and Sasha will know for sure. [Boston Globe via Jalopnik]