Ginsu Stuns the Cutlery World Again, Releases Most Important Invention of the Decade

Holy. Crap. Just when you thought Ginsu was done, that they couldn't top slicing not only shoes and pennies but their own Ginsu knives, the company reveals the secret project that they've put millions billions trillions of R&D dollars into: The Outdoor Electric Fillet Knife. Holy crap holy crap holy crap holy crap.

Let's paint the picture of why this invention is so monumental. You're sitting there, on the boat, preparing to fillet some freshly caught trout. Even though your generic knife is just resting on a table unprovoked, it flips into your eye where it gouges away like a spoon on a grape. The sensation hurts, but you retain 30% vision in that eye after minor surgery.

Now let's paint the same picture with the Ginsu.

You're sitting there, on the boat, preparing to fillet some freshly caught trout. Even though your 12V
Ginsu Outdoor Electric Fillet Knife is just resting on a table unprovoked, it flips into your eye where, powered by fearsome wattage and a blade that can even cut the old Ginsu that cut the older Ginsu, it will slice directly into your cerebral cortex before slicing down your body and falling to the boat floor where it cuts a hole in the very fabric of time and space itself.

Still want that generic knife? Yeah, that's what we thought. [radi design]

