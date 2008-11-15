ATI has been hitting Nvidia hard with its 4000-series big guns like the Radeon HD 4870 X2, and they're starting to feel it, with ATI successfully clawing away marketshare from Nvidia. Which has Nvidia skurred. So, sources say, Nvidia's readying a barrage of price cuts to keep the territory loss to a minimum. If it pans out, we should be in for some sweet deals—last time Nvidia played hard ball with ATI, they threw bricks, cutting their top-end graphics cards by $US200 just a month out the gate, and let loose its GeForce 9800 GTX for around $US200 as well. It could be a Merry Christmas after all. [Digitimes via Maximum PC]
Get Ready for Cheap Nvidia Graphics Cards
