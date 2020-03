Seeing a Windows blue screen of death is fine, if annoying, if you're just balancing your chequebook, but what if you see it in more...precarious situations? Like when you're pumping gas? Reader Dave saw this at a San Diego Shell station, after which he bravely continued filling up—but not without hiding his face behind his arm to shield himself from the inevitable gas station explosions of death. You're a ballsy man, Dave. See the close up after the jump. [Thanks Dave!]