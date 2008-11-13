Games For Windows Live Gets Revamped Look, Marketplace

Games for Windows Live, that free Microsoft service for social gaming stuff on your PC, has gotten a face lift—partially because the original version, being more or less an Xbox Live port, wasn't actually PC-user friendly. Now the new interface is supposed to be designed "with PC gamers in mind." GWL will keep Achievements, TrueSkill matchmaking, voice and text chats and gamertags, but adds a special marketplace (similar to Xbox Live's Marketplace) for buying trailers, demos and add-on game content. Check out a multitude of pics of the updated interface at Kotaku. [Game Daily via Kotaku]