Games For Windows Live Gets Revamped Look, Marketplace

Games for Windows Live, that free Microsoft service for social gaming stuff on your PC, has gotten a face lift—partially because the original version, being more or less an Xbox Live port, wasn't actually PC-user friendly. Now the new interface is supposed to be designed "with PC gamers in mind." GWL will keep Achievements, TrueSkill matchmaking, voice and text chats and gamertags, but adds a special marketplace (similar to Xbox Live's Marketplace) for buying trailers, demos and add-on game content. Check out a multitude of pics of the updated interface at Kotaku. [Game Daily via Kotaku]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
5g au optus

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

