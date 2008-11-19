Gameboy Colour Inside a TI-83 Series Calculator

Where, oh where were you, Nintendo Gameboy Colour disguised as a Texas Instruments TI-83 Series calculator, when I was in school? Where? WHERE? Probably nowhere to be found, really, as Gameboy Colours weren't invented back then, and I was too busy trying to get off latin class to make out with girls in the backyard woods, anyway. But if you had existed back then, I would have been all over you too. That's how much I like you. [Make]