G1 Teardown Reveals Dupe of Blackberry Trackball, Twin Vibrators

The guys over at TechOn weren't content to merely handle the G1 Android phone—they wanted to play with its innards too. There was an immediate snag: two chassis screws wouldn't undo, so they had to force the casing. Once inside though, the phone revealed itself to be the standard messy circuitry and wire-looms affair, with a couple of minor surprises. First, the trackball module is the same part that RIM uses in Blackberrys; and second, the phone comes with two vibrator motors, one in the screen half, one in the keyboard module. Maybe HTC's engineers like a bit of buzzin' action? Those into mobile-guts porn will enjoy the gallery below, and can check out the TechOn link for the full teardown with videos. [TechOn]

