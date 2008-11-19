New Military Uniform to Have HUD, Mini-Missile System

US soldiers are not the only ones getting advanced uniforms. In fact, Korea may be taking the lead with a new stormtrooper suit that—if goes beyond the vapourware stage—will include every sci-fi technology you can imagine. From a helmet with a heads-up-display to the personal cooling and heating system in the suit itself, and a matching weapon that includes a laser-guided target assessment system to fire, you guessed it, mini-missiles. And that's just the beginning.

South Korea's Agency for Defence Development will start developing this uniform at the beginning of 2009 under a two-phase program. The first one will include the battle uniform itself, with the bullet-proof helmet that will include "sub-miniature cameras", plus a new rifle called K-11. The K-11 will have a laser-guided target system which will communicate with the helmet, as well as mini-missiles and a high explosive projectile.

The battle suit itself will include a personal cooling and heating system, as well as a backpack designed to control it. This will include a friend-or-foe ID system and a GPS.

In the second phase of development, the soldiers will get upgrades in the suit itself, to protect them against external threads, including atomic radiation, chemical agents, lasers, and mines.

[Korea Times via The Raw Feed]