Future Launches Official Nintendo Mag In Australia

ONM00_cover.jpgNintendo fanboys and fangirls rejoice! Future publishing has decided to flex their local publishing muscle by announcing the launch of the Official Nintendo Magazine in Australia. They already publish an official Nintendo mag in both the UK and the US, so they're hoping to leverage the relationship they have with Ninty overseas to enjoy the same success locally.

Managing Editor of the upcoming mag Nic Healey (who also edits my old baby, T3 Magazine, and is the finest online shopper I have ever known) says the mag will blend Future's international content as well as add local material from some of Australia's leading game journos.

The mag is set to target not just the hardcore Nintendo fans, but also the new audience that has been captured by the Wii's easily accessible nature (read: old people). It'll be interesting to see how the mag shapes up when the first issue hits newstands on December 10.

