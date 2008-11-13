T-Mobile may not have an official Visual Voicemail service for customers, but PhoneFusion plans to change that—for the Google G1, at least. The app, which was previewed today at the Under The Radar Mobility Conference, is currently available on the Palm, Windows Mobile and Blackberry platforms, and works in a similar fashion as the VV apps on the iPhone and Instinct; the name, number, date and time for each of the messages in your inbox appears on the screen as a list of entries. As far as Android specific details go, there's not much info on the app except that it will appear in the Android Marketplace by the end of the year. [NewsBlaze via IntoMobile]
Fusion Voicemail Plus App Is Visual Voicemail For Android
