Furniture Mate Free-Standing Solution to Mounting Your Flat-Panel TV

If you have a flat panel TV, wall mounting is the way to go—but getting things set up is an undeniable pain in the arse. Salamander designs have devised an alternative option for lazy people like myself who want the wall mount look without the work. The Synchro Furniture Mate slides in behind your cabinet, resulting in a fairly elegant simulation of a standard wall-mount. It can hold TVs between 32" and 60" with a maximum weight of 50kg and it features adjustable height and a manual swivel of 30-degrees. The mount itself runs at $US599, but for $US299 more you can go the extra lazy route and have the remote-control, motorised kit attached—enabling you to make viewing adjustments from the comfort of your couch.

