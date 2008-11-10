Full-Length MGM Movies To Come to YouTube

MGM's apparently due to announce it'll be putting full-length movies from its impressive archive on to YouTube, essentially making them free of charge. Full-length TV shows will be kicking off the new partnership, with old episodes of American Gladiators at first, and movies like Bulletproof Monk and the Magnificent Seven to follow. MGM will be making money by making these shows ad-supported, and YouTube will get MGM's large archive to add to its CBS shows. Should gizmos like Hulu start being worried? With Google's might behind YouTube, maybe they should.

AU: Guaranteed to be US only for the moment. Sorry, Aussie MGM fans, but they hate you.

[I4U]