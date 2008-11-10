Full-Length MGM Movies To Come to YouTube

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MGM's apparently due to announce it'll be putting full-length movies from its impressive archive on to YouTube, essentially making them free of charge. Full-length TV shows will be kicking off the new partnership, with old episodes of American Gladiators at first, and movies like Bulletproof Monk and the Magnificent Seven to follow. MGM will be making money by making these shows ad-supported, and YouTube will get MGM's large archive to add to its CBS shows. Should gizmos like Hulu start being worried? With Google's might behind YouTube, maybe they should.

AU: Guaranteed to be US only for the moment. Sorry, Aussie MGM fans, but they hate you.

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
