How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Full Exchange Syncing Comes to Android via Third Party

Speaking of Android, you G1 fans may recall that the phone launched with zero-point-zero Exchange functionality, pissing off more than one business person (at least two or three). The Android masters said that the platform would happily support third-party Exchange integration, and lo, here it comes. This week, NitroDesk rolled out TouchDown, "the world's first on-the-phone solution for accessing your Exchange Server email, contacts and calendar on Android-powered handsets."

You may recall that a month ago, I told you about a free third-party contact syncing app for Android. TouchDown, which costs $US30, is a little more involved:

• It works with Microsoft Exchange Server 2007 SP1 and "most" online Exchange hosts.
• You can compose, send, reply, reply-all, forward and delete emails.
• You can add, delete or edit contacts from the phone, updated two-way to your Exchange account.
• It doesn't require an app running on your computer to serve the stuff to the phone.

Here are some screens: We're probably not going to test the app straight away, but if you happen to give it a run, please comment here for the benefit of others. [Press Release; TouchDown Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles