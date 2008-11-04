Fujitsu Introduces Lifebook P1630 and U820 Tablets For Small People, Very Small People

In a long-awaited refresh to their tablet lines, Fujitsu has announced considerable upgrades for its U and P series. The comically small 5.6" U820, following in the dainty footsteps of the U810, gets improved battery life, GPS, a super-sharp WSXGA touchscreen and a 1.6GHz Atom processor, somehow weighing in at just over 600 grams. The U series starts at $US1,049. For people with human-sized fingers, the P1630 8.9in convertible. netbook packs a 1.20 GHz Core 2 Duo, built-in accelerometer, 64GB SSD option and a steep base price of $US2,179. Press releases after the jump. [Fujitsu]

LifeBook U820 mini notebook Built-in GPS receiver and integrated Garmin Mobile(R) PC software - preloaded with maps of the U.S. and Canada, millions of destinations and points of interest, turn-by-turn directions, and route planning.

Lighter weight starting at 1.32 pounds.

Powered by the Intel(R) Centrino(R) Atom(TM) Z-series processor which supports lower power consumption, fewer chips, VT Technology and integrated support for 1080p HD video decode.

An additional row of keys and a new overall layout of the keyboard to more closely simulate a standard QWERTY keyboard.

Maintains security features including fingerprint sensor and BIOS lock, and adds a Kensington lock slot to deter physical theft.

Now offers up to 7.5 hours of battery life(3) with four-cell battery or 3.5 hours(3) with new 2-cell battery option.

Hard disk drive up to 120GB or solid state drive up to 64GB.

Improved screen resolution with WXGA display.

Enhanced video quality with 1.3 mega-pixel (640x480) resolution webcam

Priced starting at $1,049(1) for a base configuration. Users can choose from a recommended configuration, or they can customise their LifeBook U820 mini notebook using the Fujitsu Configure To Order (CTO) program. Available immediately through the Fujitsu website and select retailers/e-tailers(2).

Pre-installed with Windows Vista(R) Business or Home Premium, offering plenty of power to work, access an office network, check email, conduct video conferences, watch downloaded movies, listen to MP3 files, play games, browse the Internet, play games, take pictures or stay connected with family and friends.

Convertible form factor offers keyboard, touch or pen input.

Zoom utility for easier viewing.

Integrated Bluetooth wireless technology.

Stay connected on the go with Atheros XSPAN(R) wireless LAN (802.11a/b/g/draft-n) or optional wireless broadband (coming by Q1 2009).