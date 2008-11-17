Fujistu's Wraparound Exterior Car Video Gives Bird's Eye View, World's First

Fujitsu's taken the handy exterior cameras found on high-end, larger vehicles today and applied some nifty video processing to make them a driving aid par excellence. In fact, Fujitsu's saying it's the world's first 360º wraparound vehicle view. The system has four exterior video cameras at the vehicle's corners, and a central processing unit that takes the feeds and processes them to give you exactly the best view to aid your current requirements.

This could be a proper birds-eye view to help you slide into a parking space more easily, or an adaptive perspective view for manoeuvring in a tight spot, a 360º wraparound view for improved situational awareness when driving through a cowed urban area, and so on.

Amazing stuff, seeming like its turning driving into a partly video game-like experience. The system is condensed to a system-on-a-chip device which Fujitsu is testing, able to process the video images within 30milliseconds for real-time information. Just don't expect it in your car anytime soon: Fujitsu's planning on releasing tech like this slowly and incrementally, as they verify the effectiveness of this additional driver situational awareness tech. [Fujitsu via Akihabaranews]