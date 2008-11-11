Fuel Cells To Go Bendy, Fit Inside Gadget Corners

Fuel cell tech is literally just around the corner from being inside many of our gadgets, and with this new design it could allow for some unusually-shaped gizmos. A company called MyFC is showing these bendy, flexible hydrogen-powered cells that can be draped over the interior curved surfaces of a gadget in a way that is tricky with current battery tech. The FuelCellSticker devices are just 3mm thick and weigh only 5.7 grams, and can put out 0.5V at 0.9W, though you'd stack them for more volts. There's also a more conventional-shaped model, and the company is starting to make them to order. Clever stuff. [Crunchgear]