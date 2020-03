Just look at that little girl. She's so happy, knowing that as she pushes down on the magical plunger that the Freeze Pop machine will seal away a few moments of sugary bliss to be frozen and enjoyed. You can tell she mixed Kiwi Strawberry juice into the mix, my her favourite. Priced at $US33, the machine comes with 36 bags and a recipe booklet full of purple-tongue-inducing deliciousness. [Lighter Side via Random Good Stuff]