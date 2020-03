Designer Rolf Sachs has teamed up with watchmaker Fortis to develop the limited-edition IQ blackboard-style watch. Math nerds will surely love it—especially the glow in the dark hands and markings. Unfortunately, the dreaded "art premium" is tacked on to the price of this watch, so it may be out of the reach of many professor's salaries. Available for $US1050. [24Diamonds and Fortis via Dezeen]