If you are one of those people who constantly forget where you've parked your car, the Fireworks Locator System concept—a button on your key—could help grab your attention by triggering a holographic explosion of fireworks above your vehicle. However, the effectiveness of this gadget is questionable as there would be more and more fireworks exploding in parking lots as this device becomes more popular. This, however, would be problematic not only because of how distracting it may be to other drivers, but also because of the difficulty of distinguishing your set of fireworks from another's—unless, of course, your fireworks exploded in the shape of a wang. [Yanko Design]
Forget the Panic Button: Fireworks Will Help Lead You To Your Car
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.