Forget the Panic Button: Fireworks Will Help Lead You To Your Car

If you are one of those people who constantly forget where you've parked your car, the Fireworks Locator System concept—a button on your key—could help grab your attention by triggering a holographic explosion of fireworks above your vehicle. However, the effectiveness of this gadget is questionable as there would be more and more fireworks exploding in parking lots as this device becomes more popular. This, however, would be problematic not only because of how distracting it may be to other drivers, but also because of the difficulty of distinguishing your set of fireworks from another's—unless, of course, your fireworks exploded in the shape of a wang. [Yanko Design]