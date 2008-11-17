I'm not entirely sure what kind of a message the people behind the Foetus cookie cutter are trying to send here. I assume it's that abortion is wrong, that every life is special and by handing out cookies in the shape of a human foetus, it will raise awareness of the pro-life movement. But a part of me can't help but think that there are people out there who would take a cookie cut in the shape of a human foetus to mean that abortion is sugary-sweet. Available for $US10 through the aptly named Stupid.com. [Stupid.com via Babblebaby]
Foetus Cookie Cutter Makes Abortion Appetising?
