Flip Cam Gets a Hi-Def Upgrade With 720p Shooting MinoHD

Flip, the grandaddy of cheap camcorders, is the latest to join the hi-def video club with the release of the Flip MinoHD. The MinoHD joins the Zi6 and EZ300 in capturing 720p widescreen video, and it will save up to 60 minutes of footage on 4GB of built-in storage. Its the same size as the original Mino, and it has a 2-hour Li-ion battery—though with the way we've seen these HD cams suck down power, we're cautiously optimistic. The $US230 camcorder comes in black or your own design, and while it's pricier than similar cams, Flip has a great reputation so we'll reserve judgment until we see it ourselves—which will be verrrrry soon. Stay tuned for a full review, fact sheet down below. [Flip]

Flip Mino HD

Details

•Sleek, pocket-sized camcorder shoots breathtaking HD video

•Available in black or whatever you want

•4GB of on-board memory records up to 60 minutes of video

•Dimensions: 4" x 2" x 0.6"; weighs just 3.3 oz.

•HD 720p resolution (1280 x 720) in16:9 cinematic widescreen

•No glare display (1.5")

•Sealed, rechargeable lithium ion battery (up to 2 hours of battery life)

•Flat back-panel with touch-sensitive buttons

•Instant playback, pause, fast forward/rewind, and delete features

•Connects to TV for instant viewing

•New built-in FlipShare™ software works on any PC or Mac:

•Save, organize, and edit videos with ease

•Email videos and video greeting cards

•Upload videos directly to AOL Video, MySpace, and YouTube

•Capture HD snapshots from your videos

•Create custom movies with your own music

•Order DVDs and have them shipped anywhere in the world

Suggested Retail Pricing: $229.99