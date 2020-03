The world may be moving on to CFLs, but at least one designer is still thinking about how to improve the classic incandescent bulb. Joonhuyn Kim's concept is simple: flat bulbs take up less space and make them easier (and cheaper) to store and transport. A great idea, if not a little late. Perhaps makers of soft-serve style CFLs could take a page out of this book somewhere down the line. [Designboom]