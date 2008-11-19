Following up Zune 3.1 and this new TV spot, Microsoft's going to announce price cuts across the board for its flash Zunes tomorrow. Not drastic or desperate, but nice, solid drops: The 4GB model will fall to $US100, 8GB will go for $US140 ($US10 off) and 16GB for $US180, down from $US200, making them all cheaper than the equivalent iPod nano capacities ('cept on Amazon). Perfect if you don't like sharp corners. [Cnet]
Flash Zunes Get Cheaper Tomorrow
