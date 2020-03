It's no secret that Adobe is playing with Flash products on Android, but at the Adobe MAX 2008 developer conference that company showed off Flash Player 10 running on Android (and the T-Mobile G1 phone, of course). As you can see, the implementation isn't the silky smooth experience we've become so accustomed to on our full blown computers, but vector-based zooming stays intact. Now just to get a solid release date. [I4U]